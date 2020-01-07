SSC CHSL 2019 Application Process Ends On January 10

SSC will conclude CHSL 2019 application process on January 10

SSC CHSL 2019 application process will conclude on January 10, 2020. Due to rush on the last date of application, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has repeatedly reminded candidates that they should complete the registration process for the SSC CHSL Exam 2019 before the last date to avoid any last minute difficulties.

Eligible candidates can apply for SSC CHSL 2019 through the Commission's official website, 'ssc.nic.in'. Candidates will be allowed to pay application fee online till January 12 or generate fee payment challan till January 12. In case of offline fee payment through challan, the last date if January 14, 2020.

The application fee is Rs. 100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

The SSC CHSL Tier I exam will tentatively be held from March 16 to March 27, 2020. The tier I exam will be a computer-based test (CBT). Those who qualify in Tier I will be called for Tier II which will be a descriptive paper.

SSC CHSL is conducted for recruitment of eligible candidates for vacant Lower Divisional Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operator posts. The commission is yet to announce the number of vacancies to be filled through this recruitment.

Click here for more Jobs News