Telangana Class 10 Exams Begin Tomorrow, Board Releases OMR Sheet Samples For Students

Telangana SSC Exams 2026: The Telangana Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examination will commence from March 14, 2026. Ahead of the exams, the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE), Telangana, has released Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheet samples to help students better understand the exam pattern.

The TS Class 10 exams are scheduled to be held from March 14 to April 16 in pen-and-paper mode from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm for all subjects, except First Language (Composite Course) and Science.

A total of 5,28,239 students are expected to appear for the examination at 2,676 centres across the state.

OMR Sheet Samples

The OMR sheet samples will help students familiarise themselves with the format used in the actual examination. An OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) sheet is a specially designed form with bubbles or boxes used for MCQ-based exams, which are scanned by computers for fast and accurate evaluation.

How To Fill OMR Sheets?

An OMR (Optical Mark Recognition) sheet is filled by darkening the correct option's bubble using a blue or black ballpoint pen. Students should completely fill the circle for the chosen answer without making ticks, crosses, or partial marks. Personal details such as roll number, booklet code, or subject code must be written in the given boxes and the corresponding bubbles should be filled carefully. Candidates should avoid making extra marks, scratching, or folding the sheet, as OMR sheets are scanned by computers for accurate evaluation.

The admit cards for the examination were released earlier on the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in, and have been sent to respective schools by the board through Speed Post. The hall ticket can also be accessed through WhatsApp by sending a "Hi" message to 8096958096, followed by the text "SSC Hall Ticket March-2026".

Students must ensure they carry their hall tickets to the exam centre, otherwise they will not be allowed to sit for the examination. The admit card mentions details such as the student's name, roll number, class, photograph, signature, exam date, board name, exam timings, and exam day guidelines.