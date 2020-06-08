Telangana Cancels Class 10 Board Exams, Will Use Internal Assessment

Decision on graduate, post-graduate courses will be taken later, K Chandrashekhar Rao said (File)

All Class 10 students in Telangana will be promoted without exams this year, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said today, explaining that it would not be possible for the state to organise the extensive activity because of its fight against coronavirus.

"All students of Class 10 would be given grades based on marks obtained in internal assessment of their progress and promoted to the next class. The government will decide on examinations to be held for graduate and post-graduate courses based on the situation that will prevail in future," the Chief Minister said.

The decision was taken today at a high-level review meeting called to discuss how to conduct the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations.

There are 5,34,903 Class 10 students in the state.

The Telangana SSC exams began on March 19. There are six subjects and 11 examinations. Three exams were conducted before the coronavirus lockdown was enforced in March; the rest were postponed.

The state government announced dates for the deferred exams after the Telangana High Court permitted the government to conduct SSC exams everywhere except in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, or GHMC, and Ranga Reddy districts, which reported a high number of COVID-19 cases.

The SSC exams in Telangana state were to be held from June 8 to July 5.

On Monday, the chief minister held a review meeting to take a decision on conducting the remaining Class 10 examinations. Minister and senior officials examined methods adopted by other states to conduct examinations and discussed the state's strategy.

The government had earlier decided to promote students of Classes 1 to 9 without exams.