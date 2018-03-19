Telangana SSC English Paper Leaked On WhatsApp, Probe Ordered

Telangana Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 annual examinations started on March 15 and will be concluded on April 2.
SSC English paper II will be held tomorrow according to the schedule released by Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana.
According to the preliminary investigation, officials have found that the SSC English paper was leaked by an invigilator from Room Number 1 of a school from Narnoor locality in Adilabad district.
The reports also said that, due to the leakage of the paper, mass copying also took place.
Education officials have said they have demanded a detailed probe into the incident.
An FIR has been registered at Narnoor Mulkalpet police station and no arrests have been made yet, a police officer told NDTV.
Comments
Click here for more Education News