Telangana SSC English Paper Leaked On WhatsApp, Probe Ordered Telangana SSC English paper I has been leaked on Whatsapp and other social media platforms within 10 minutes of the commencement of the exam

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT Telangana SSC English Paper Leaked, Probe Ordered New Delhi: Telangana SSC English paper I has been leaked on Whatsapp and other social media platforms within 10 minutes of the commencement of the exam, reports from various Telugu television channels said. As per reports, the officials got to know about the incident when the pictures of the SSC English question paper started circulating on Whtsapp -- an online instant messaging service -- today morning.



Telangana Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 annual examinations



SSC English paper II will be held tomorrow according to the schedule released by Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana.



According to the preliminary investigation, officials have found that the SSC English paper was leaked by an invigilator from Room Number 1 of a school from Narnoor locality in Adilabad district.



The reports also said that, due to the leakage of the paper, mass copying also took place.



Education officials have said they have demanded a detailed probe into the incident.



An FIR has been registered at Narnoor Mulkalpet police station and no arrests have been made yet, a police officer told NDTV.



Last year also, according to a The Hindu report, photos of a few sections of the SSC English paper I question paper went viral on WhatsApp, about 20 minutes before the conclusion of the examination, prompting the authorities to initiate a thorough probe into the incident.



Click here for more



Telangana SSC English paper I has been leaked on Whatsapp and other social media platforms within 10 minutes of the commencement of the exam, reports from various Telugu television channels said. As per reports, the officials got to know about the incident when the pictures of the SSC English question paper started circulating on Whtsapp -- an online instant messaging service -- today morning.Telangana Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or Class 10 annual examinations started on March 15 and will be concluded on April 2 SSC English paper II will be held tomorrow according to the schedule released by Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana.According to the preliminary investigation, officials have found that the SSC English paper was leaked by an invigilator from Room Number 1 of a school from Narnoor locality in Adilabad district.The reports also said that, due to the leakage of the paper, mass copying also took place.Education officials have said they have demanded a detailed probe into the incident.An FIR has been registered at Narnoor Mulkalpet police station and no arrests have been made yet, a police officer told NDTV. Last year also, according to a The Hindu report, photos of a few sections of the SSC English paper I question paper went viral on WhatsApp, about 20 minutes before the conclusion of the examination, prompting the authorities to initiate a thorough probe into the incident.Click here for more Education News