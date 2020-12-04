SSC CGL 2020 Notification To Be Released On December 21

SSC CGL 2020 notification will be released on December 21.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the official notification of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam 2020 on December 21. SSC CGL is held for filling up various Group B and Group C posts in various Ministries, Departments, and Organisations. The minimum educational qualification required to sit in this exam is graduation.

As per the exam calendar, which is available on the official website of the SSC, the notification of the CGL 2020 exam will be released on December 21. The application forms will be released the same day and candidates will be allowed to fill and submit it online till January 25, 2021.

Selection to SSC CGL posts is done through two computer-based tests, a descriptive paper exam and a computer proficiency test or data entry skill test and finally, the merit list is released after the documents are verified.

After the computer-based tests are held, the SSC releases the tentative answer keys of the exam. Candidates are allowed to challenge the answer keys after which a final answer key and the result are declared.

As per the exam calendar shared by the SSC, the first computer-based test for CGL 2020 will be held from May 29, 2021 to June 7, 2021.

Currently, the application submission window for SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam is open. Candidates can apply till December 15. Through this exam, SSC selects candidates for recruitment to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk or Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant or Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators.

