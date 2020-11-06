SSC CHSL 2020 registration begins at ssc.nic.in.

SSC CHSL 2020 exam notification has been released. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the details of the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam on its website. Selection to CHSL posts is done by SSC through a computer-based test, descriptive paper, and skill test, or typing test.

CHSL posts include Lower Division Clerk, Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant, Sorting Assistant, and Data Entry Operator posts.

The minimum educational qualification required to sit in this exam is Class 12 pass. In addition to this candidate must be between 18-27 years of age. Details on the age relaxation rules will be notified by the SSC.

For Data Entry Operator (DEO Grade 'A') in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India, candidates who have passed Class 12 exam in Science subjects are eligible to apply.

SSC CHSL 2020 Recruitment Details

Important Dates

Closing date of registration: December 15, 2020

Last date for making online fee payment: December 17

Last date for generation of offline challan: December 19

Date of computer-based test: April 12 to April 27

Eligibility Criteria