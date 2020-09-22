SSC CGL, CHSL, Other Exam Dates Announced

SSC CHSL and CGL exams will be notified in November and December, respectively.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the exam dates for Combined Graduate Level (CGL), Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) and other exams held by it. CGL 2020 exam will be notified on December 21 and the exam will be in May, 2021. The CHSL exam, for which 10+2 pass candidates are eligible, will be notified in November and the exam will be held in April, 2021.

SSC Exam Calendar

The CHSL tier 1 exam 2019, for those candidates who could not appear for the exam earlier, will be held from October 12 to October 26.

CGL 2019 tier 2 exam will be held from November 2 to November 5.

SSC will release the notification and start the registration process for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2020 on October 1. The exam will be held from March 22 to March 25, 2021.

Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' Examination, 2020 notification will be released on October 10 and the exam will be held from March 29 to March 31, 2021.

