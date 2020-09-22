SSC To Announce CGL, CHSL, Other Exam Dates Today

SSC CGL 2020 exam dates will be announced today.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will announce Junior Engineer (Civil, Electrical, Mechanical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) , Stenographer Grade ‘C' and ‘D', Combined Graduate Level (CGL), Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) and Multi-tasking Staff (MTS) exam dates today. The Commission had said this through a notification, released online on its official website, on September 17.

Meanwhile, the Commission has already scheduled the exams for Hindi Translator, Sub Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPF exam and exam for selection posts in the months of October and November. Registration for these exams have already been started.

Recruitment exams of SSC have been delayed this year as many exams could not be held as per schedule due to the lockdown imposed in the country to contain the spread of COVID-19 infection.

After the dates are announced, SSC will begin the registration process for the exams. Application forms for these exams will be available on the Commission's website, ssc.nic.in. Candidates have to fill the forms and submit it along with the application fees. Details of the exam, rules to be followed at the centre, selection process, details of the vacancies will be released by the SSC in the notification.

SSC selects candidates and recommends them for appointment to various posts through a series of tests. These exams are held in succession and candidates who qualify one level are shortlisted to appear for the next level exam.

