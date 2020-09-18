SSC To Announce CGL, CHSL, Other Exam Dates Next Week

SSC CGL, CHSL exam dates to be announced next week.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the schedule of important exams like Combined Graduate Level (CGL), Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) and others on September 22. The CGL exam is held for selection of graduates to various posts in the government, while the CHSL exam is held for selection to posts for which 10+2 pass educational qualification is required.

As per the latest update released by the SSC on September 17, details of CGL and CHSL 2020 exams will be announced next week.

The Commission is also likely to announce the result of the CGL 2018 exam on October 4.

Selection to CGL and CHSL posts is done through various exams. These exams are held in succession and candidates who qualify one level are shortlisted to appear for the next level exam.

The CGL 2019 exam is still pending. The tier 2 exam will be held from November 2 to 5.

Meanwhile, CHSL 2019 tier 1 exams will continue till October 21.

In 2018, SSC had announced to fill 11,271 vacancies through CGL exam. In 2019, the number of vacancies were 8,582.

Through CHSL 2018 exam, SSC had announced to fill 5,918 vacancies and the vacancies for CHSL 2019 exam is yet to be announced.

Application forms for these exams will be available on the Commission's website, ssc.nic.in. Candidates have to fill the forms and submit it along with the application fees. Details of the exam, rules to be followed at the centre, selection process, details of the vacancies will be released by the SSC in the notification.

