SSC Releases New Dates For CGL, CHSL, JE And Other Exams; Check Here

SSC CGL, SSC CHSL, SSC JE Dates Announced @ Ssc.nicin; Check Here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced new dates for various rescheduled exams. The Commission, in view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic situation, had decided to re-schedule its remaining examinations including SSC CGL, SSC CHSL, SSC JE and Delhi Police Constable examinations. According to the new schedule announced by the SSC, exams will be held in October, November and December. The revised tentative schedules of the examinations have been released online on the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

The Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination (Tier-I) for 2019 recruitment year for left-over candidates will be held in October. The SSC CHSL exam dates have been prepared as October 12, 16, 19, 20, 21 and.

The Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying and Contracts) examination (Paper-I) for recruitment year 2019 will be held in October. The SSC JE examinations have been scheduled from October 27 to 30.

The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination (Tier-II) for recruitment year 2019 will be held from November 2 to 5.

Examination for Selection Posts (Phase-VIII) for recruitment year 2020 will be held on November 6, 9 and 10.

Stenographer Grade 'C' & 'D' examination for recruitment year 2019 will be held from November 16 to 18.

Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak examination (Paper-I) for recruitment year 2020 will be held on November 19.

Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police and CAPFs examination (Paper-I) for recruitment year 2020 will be held from November 23 to 26.

Constable (Executive) in Delhi Police examination for recruitment year 2020 will be held on November 27, 30, December 1, 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 14.

"The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic," the SSC notification said.

"Candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates," the Commission said.

