SSC Announces Final Selection List Of SI In Delhi Police, CAPFs

The SSC has released the results on the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in.

SSC has declared the final selection list of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF for the recruitment notification published in 2017. The Staff Selection Commission or SSC has released the results on the official website of the Commission, ssc.nic.in. As part of this recruitment, SSC conducted a Computer Based Examination for Sub Inspectors in Delhi Police, CAPFs and Assistant Sub-Inspectors in CISF from July 1, 2017 to July 7, 2017. The result of this Paper-I was declared by the Commission on September 6, 2017. Paper-II was held on December 15, 2017 for those candidates who qualified in PET/PST.

The result of Paper-II was declared on January 29, 2018 for shortlisting candidates for Medical Examination.

According to SSC, 4959 candidates (4126 male and 833 female) were called for Document Verification.

Further, 117 additional candidates (95 male and 22 female) were also declared qualified to be called for Document Verification.

Accordingly, a total of 5076 candidates (4221 Male and 855 Female) were qualified for Document Verification of the said examination.

Based on merit-cum-preference, candidates have been finally selected and allocated to the following posts: Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, Sub-Inspector in Border Security Force (BSF), Sub-Inspector in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Sub-Inspector in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Sub-Inspector in Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBPF), Sub-Inspector in Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Assistant Sub-Inspector in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

