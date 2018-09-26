SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs, ASI in CISF Examination, 2017 Final Result Expected Today

SSC SI in Delhi Police, CAPFs, ASI in CISF Exam, 2017 Final Result Expected Today

Staff Selection Commission is expected to announce the final result for Sub Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination, 2017 today. The final recruitment of the candidates who make it to the list will be subject to document verification. The list is being released after Detailed Medical Examination and Review Medical Examination of the candidates who had made it through the initial rounds of selection.

Meanwhile, SSC had further extended the last date to apply for the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles recruitment examination, 2018 which is September 30, 2081. No further extension will be given and eligible candidates are advised to complete their application process by the specified last date.

On the other hand SSC is yet to announce exam dates for SSC CGL 2018 exam. Earlier the exams were scheduled in August this year however the commission had to postpone the exam amidst cheating allegations. Commission has not yet released the new dates for the exam.

Exam dates, and results will all be available on the official SSC website and the corresponding regional SSC websites as well.

Click here for more Jobs News