SSC GD Constable Application: Important Update On Form Submission Last Date, Fee Payment

SSC GD Constable application form can be filled on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

In an important update regarding the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles recruitment examination, 2018, SSC has informed the applicants that that no further extension of time will be given beyond September 30, 2018 (5.00 PM) for submission of online application forms. Staff Selection Commission (SSC) had earlier notified recruitment process for 54,953 vacancies for the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman in Assam Rifles (GD).

The online application process for SSC GD Constable recruitment process began last month. The last date was extended from September 17 to September 30.

The notice from SSC regarding Constable GD has also said the applicants of the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2018 may note that the last date for submission of online applications along with online fee payment for the said examination is September 30, 2018 (5 PM).

"Payment of Fee through Challan can be made at the designated Branches of SBI within the working hours of the Bank up to 03-10-2018 provided the said challan has been generated before the closing date of receipt of online applications i.e. 30-09-2018 (5.00 PM)," said the SSC GD Constable notice.

SSC has also said, to avoid congestion in the filling up of the applications in the last few days, applicants are advised not to wait for the last date and to fill up their applications as early as possible within the remaining time period i.e. September 30, 2018 (5.00 PM).

"It may be specifically noted that no further extension of time will be given beyond 30-09-2018 (5.00 PM) for submission of online application forms for the said Examination," SSC notification said.

The application process fro the SSC GD Constable recruitment is being done on the official website of SSC, ssc.nic.in.

