SSC Constable GD, Other Exam Dates Announced; Check Here

The SSC constables GD exam will be held in November and December

The Staff Selection Commission or SSC will conduct the computer-based examination for the recruitment of constables (general duty or GD) in November and December, according to a statement released by the Commission today. The SSC constable GD recruitment is being held for Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Assam Rifles.

The SSC constable GD examination will be held from November 16, 2021 to December 15, 202.

The skill test for the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) examination, 2019 will be held on November 3, 2021.

The paper 2 of Sub-Inspector recruitment in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces examination 2020 will be held on November 8, 2021.

SSC notification announcing dates for constable GD, CHSL and other exams.

According to the statement, the SSC will conduct the computer-based examination for the Stenographer Grade ‘C' & ‘D' examination, 2020 from November 11 to 15 this year.

"The above schedule is subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time regarding handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The candidates are advised to visit the website of the Commission at regular intervals for further updates.," the SSC statement said.

For SSC constable GD recruitment, candidates are selected through a computer-based test, physical efficiency test, physical standard test, and medical examination.

