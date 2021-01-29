SSC CHSL Tier 2 Exam On February 14; Admit Card Next Week

SSC CHSL tier 2 exam will be held on February 14.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will hold the tier 2 exam for selection to Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) posts on February 14. The SSC will release admit cards for the exam next week. Candidates who have qualified for the exam can download the SSC CHSL admit card from the website using their registration details.

"The Admission Certificates of the qualified candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective Regional Offices approximately 07 days before the conduct of the Tier-II Examination," the SSC has said in a notification.

"However, the candidates who are unable to download their Admission Certificate may contact the concerned Regional Offices immediately. The responsibility of ensuring the download of the Admission Certificate is solely on the candidates," it has added.

Candidates have been selected to sit for the SSC CHSL tier 2 exam based on their performance in the tier 1 exam, the result of which was announced on January 15.

The Commission has released the final answer key of SSC CHSL tier 1 exam on its website. The answer keys will be available till February 20.

SSC has also released the marks obtained by all candidates. "Candidates may check their individual's marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard," it has said. The marks will be available till February 18.

