SSC Releases CHSL 2019 Tier I Admit Card; Exam Starts Next Week

SSC CHSL 2019 Tier I exam admit cards have been released

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the admit cards for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam. Candidates who applied for the exam can download their CHSL admit cards for the exam from websites of regional SSC offices. candidates would need their registration number or name and date of birth to download their admit card.

SSC CHSL Admit Card: How To Download?

Step one: Go to regional SSC website.

Step two: Click on the CHSL admit card link.

Step three: Enter the details required to download the admit card.

Step four: Download and take a print out of your SSC CHSL admit card.

After downloading the CHSL admit card, candidates should check that the admit card has clear photo and signature image.

If either photo or signature or both are not visible or blurred, then the candidate should contact their regional SSC office via email with the attachment of their admit card immediately or not later than 2 days before the date of the examination.

The SSC CHSL 2019 Tier I exam will be held from March 17 to March 28, 2020.

SC CHSL Tier I exam will be held in the computer-based mode. The exam will be of one hour duration. There will be 100 questions and each question will carry 2 marks.

The CHSL Tier I exam will have four sections - English language, General Intelligence, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness. Each section will have 25 questions.

For SSC CHSL 2019, the Commission has notified 4,893 vacancies. However, the number of vacancies is tentative and may be changed later.

