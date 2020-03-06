SSC CHSL 2019 Tier I Exam Date, City Released For Candidates; Admit Card Soon

SSC CHSL Tier I exam admit card will be released soon

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will hold Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier I exam this month. The SSC CHSL 2019 Tier I exam will be held between March 17 and March 28, 2020. The Commission, via its regional offices, has started releasing candidate's application status, and city, date and time of the exam. Candidates who applied for SSC CHSL 2019 can check these details through the respective regional SSC websites.

The regional SSCs will release the application status first followed by admit cards 3-7 days before the exam date.

Candidates who have applied for the recruitment exam can check their application status using their roll number or registration number or name, and date of birth. The same information will be required to download the SSC CHSL admit card when it is released.

SC CHSL Tier I exam will be held in the computer-based mode. The exam will be of one hour duration. There will be 100 questions and each question will carry 2 marks.

The CHSL Tier I exam will have four sections - English language, General Intelligence, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness. Each section will have 25 questions.

For SSC CHSL 2019, the Commission has notified 4,893 vacancies. However, the number of vacancies is tentative and may be changed later.

Click here for more Jobs News