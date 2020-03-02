SSC CHSL 2019 Tier I Exam Admit Card Soon

SSC CHSL 2019 admit card for Tier I exam will be released soon

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the admit cards for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam soon. The SSC CHSL 2019 hall tickets will be released on the regional SSC websites. Before releasing the admit cards, SSC will release a candidate's application status, exam city and date allotted to them.

Candidates will be able to check their application status and later download their admit card using their roll number or registration number, or their name as filled in the application form, and their date of birth.

The SSC CHSL 2019 Tier I exam will tentatively be held from March 16 to March 27, 2020. The admit cards are expected to be released 3-7 days before the exam date.

SC CHSL Tier I exam will be held in the computer-based mode. The exam will be of one hour duration. There will be 100 questions and each question will carry 2 marks.

The CHSL Tier I exam will have four sections - English language, General Intelligence, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness. Each section will have 25 questions.

The exams will be held in multiple shifts and hence the raw marks of the candidates will be normalized. After normalization of the marks, SSC will set cut off marks for shortlisting candidates for the Tier II exam.

For SSC CHSL 2019, the Commission has notified 4,893 vacancies. However, the number of vacancies is tentative and may be changed later.

