SSC CHSL Begins On March 16

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) would begin the first tier exam for 2019 Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) recruitment on March 16. As per the SSC CHSL notice released in December 2019, the first tier exam will be held from March 16 to March 27 and the descriptive paper, which would be the second tier exam, will be held on June 28. The first tier will be a computer based test and those who qualify it will be eligible for the descriptive paper.

The SSC holds CHSL, every year, for recruitment to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices.

For CHSL 2019, SSC has announced a total of 4,893 vacancies. Of the total number of vacancies 1,269 are for Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) posts, 3598 are for Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) posts and the rest are for Data Entry Operator posts.

The details of CHSL 2020 will be announced in November. The exams for CHSL 2020 will be held in 2021, as the application process will be held till December.

The first recruitment of SSC, for the current year jobs, will be announced on April 17. "Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination-2020" and "Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator, Senior Hindi Translator and Hindi Pradhyapak Examination-2020" are the first two recruitment the Commission will announce in April.

