SSC CHSL 2019 Tier I Exam In March; Exam Pattern Explained

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will hold CHSL 2019 Tier I exam in March this year. The exams will tentatively be held from March 16 to March 27, 2020.

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will hold CHSL 2019 Tier I exam in March this year. The exams will tentatively be held from March 16 to March 27, 2020. The SSC CHSL admit cards would be released 3-7 days before the exam. For SSC CHSL 2019, the Commission has announced 4,893 vacancies. The SSC CHSL 2019 Tier I exam was announced in December last year.

The CHSL Tier I exam will be held in computer-based mode. The CHSL Tier I exam will be of one hour duration. There will be 100 questions and each question will carry 2 marks.

The CHSL Tier I exam will have four sections - English language, General Intelligence, Quantitative Aptitude, and General Awareness. Each section will have 25 questions.

The questions in the Tier I exam will be of Higher-Secondary level only. In the English Language section, a candidate's basic knowledge of the language will be tested. In case of General Intelligence part, the questions will cover verbal and non-verbal reasoning. The Quantitative Aptitude section will test a candidate's basic arithmetic skills.

Except for the English Language section, the questions in all other sections will be bi-lingual, i.e. questions will be in Hindi and English.

For wrong answer, 0.50 marks will be deducted from the marks scored by a candidate.

SSC will set post-wise cut-off marks to shortlist candidates for Tier II of SSC CHSL 2019. The cut-off marks will be set after normalization of raw scores and considering the number of vacancies and applications received.

