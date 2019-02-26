SSC CHSL 2018: Exam In July; Detailed Notification On March 5

SSC CHSL 2018 exam to be conducted in July 2018

SSC CHSL 2018: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the examination schedule for Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Exam 2018. The Computer-Based Test (CBT) will be conducted between July 1, 2019 and July 26, 2019. Candidates had been waiting for SSC to announce an update on the impending SSC CHSL 2018 exam. Through CHSL, SSC recruits for the posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) and Data Entry Operator (DEO).

SSC has said that the examination dates are tentative and may be changed by the commission later.

SSC will release the detailed notification for SSC CHSL 2018 exam on its official website of March 5, 2019 and will begin the application process thereafter.

A candidate must have passed class 12th examination from a recognized board to be eligible for SSC CHSL exam. However, in case of the post of Data Entry Operator (DEO), the candidate must have passed class 12th examination in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized board.

Earlier, SSC had released the examination dates for both SSC CGL 2018 and SSC CHSL 2018. The commission has completed the registration for SSC CGL 2018 and candidates who had registered for the exam in May last year will only be issued an admit card to appear for the SSC CGL Tier I exam.

SSC CGL 2019 exam will be notified in October and the SSC CHSL 2019 notification will be released in December.

