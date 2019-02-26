SSC To Conduct Delhi Police SI Exam Next Month

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI, CISF ASI Exam Details

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the first paper of SI in CAPFs, ASI in CISF and SI in Delhi Police Examination (2018) from March 12 to March 16. The computer based exam will be the first level selection test for recruitment to the posts in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces and Central Industrial Security Force. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on June 4-10, last year. While 1073 vacancies will be filled in CAPF, 150 SI posts will be filled in Delhi Police. The vacancy details for CISF will be intimated by the Commission later.

The official notification for this exam was released on March 3, 2018.

SI in CAPF is classified as Group B (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial, SI in Delhi Police and ASI in CISF are Group C (Non-Gazetted).

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Paper 1, Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper 2 and Detailed Medical Examination.

Paper 1 will comprise questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension. Candidates will be allowed 2 hours to appear for the exam.

Paper 2 will consist of questions from English language & Comprehension.

Questions will be of Objective Multiple Choice Type for both the papers. Questions will be set in Hindi and English in Parts-I, II and III of Paper 1. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in both the papers. 'Only those candidates who qualified in PET/ PST will be called for Paper 2 and the Medical Examination would be conducted subsequently.'

