SSC Notifies SI In Delhi Police, CAPFs, ASI In CISF Exam 2018; Check Details

Vacancy Details
SI in CAPF: 1073 posts
ASI in CISF: Vacancies will be intimated later by the Commission
SI in Delhi Police: 150 posts
Eligibility Criteria
Applicants must have Bachelor's degree. For the post of SI in Delhi Police, 'male candidates must possess a valid Driving License for LMV (Motorcycle and Car) on the date fixed for Physical Endurance and Measurement Tests. However, the candidates who do not have a Valid Driving License for LMV (Motorcycle and Car) are eligible for all other posts in CAPFs.' Candidates must also be in the age group of 20-25 years as on 1 August 2018. Age relaxation norms are available in the official job notification.
Candidates will be selected on the basis of Paper 1, Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper 2 and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).
Paper 1 will comprise of questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension. Candidates will be allowed 2 hours to appear for the exam.
Paper 2 will consist of questions from English language & Comprehension.
Questions will be of Objective Multiple Choice Type for both the papers. Questions will be set in Hindi and English in Parts-I, II and III of Paper 1. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in both the papers. 'Only those candidates who qualified in PET/ PST will be called for Paper 2 and the Medical Examination would be conducted subsequently.'
Syllabus for the exam is available online.
