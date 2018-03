SSC Notifies SI In Delhi Police, CAPFs, ASI In CISF Exam 2018; Check Details

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released official notification for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF. The last date to apply at ssconline.nic.in is 2 April 2018 (up to 5.00 pm). SSC will conduct online exam for the recruitment in June and December. While exam for paper 1 will be held from 4-10 June 2018, the paper 2 will be held on 1 December 2018. SI in CAPF is classified as Group B (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial, SI in Delhi Police and ASI in CISF are Group C (Non-Gazetted).SI in CAPF: 1073 postsASI in CISF: Vacancies will be intimated later by the CommissionSI in Delhi Police: 150 postsApplicants must have Bachelor's degree. For the post of SI in Delhi Police, 'male candidates must possess a valid Driving License for LMV (Motorcycle and Car) on the date fixed for Physical Endurance and Measurement Tests. However, the candidates who do not have a Valid Driving License for LMV (Motorcycle and Car) are eligible for all other posts in CAPFs.' Candidates must also be in the age group of 20-25 years as on 1 August 2018. Age relaxation norms are available in the official job notification.Candidates will be selected on the basis of Paper 1, Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper 2 and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).Paper 1 will comprise of questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension. Candidates will be allowed 2 hours to appear for the exam.Paper 2 will consist of questions from English language & Comprehension.Questions will be of Objective Multiple Choice Type for both the papers. Questions will be set in Hindi and English in Parts-I, II and III of Paper 1. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in both the papers. 'Only those candidates who qualified in PET/ PST will be called for Paper 2 and the Medical Examination would be conducted subsequently.'Syllabus for the exam is available online.Click here for more Recruitment/ Employment News

For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.