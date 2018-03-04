SSC Notifies SI In Delhi Police, CAPFs, ASI In CISF Exam 2018; Check Details SC will conduct online exam for the recruitment in June and December. While exam for paper 1 will be held from 4-10 June 2018, the paper 2 will be held on 1 December 2018.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT SSC SI In Delhi Police, CAPFs, ASI In CISF Exam 2018 Notification; Check Details New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released official notification for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF. The last date to apply at ssconline.nic.in is 2 April 2018 (up to 5.00 pm). SSC will conduct online exam for the recruitment in June and December. While exam for paper 1 will be held from 4-10 June 2018, the paper 2 will be held on 1 December 2018. SI in CAPF is classified as Group B (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial, SI in Delhi Police and ASI in CISF are Group C (Non-Gazetted).



Vacancy Details

SI in CAPF: 1073 posts

ASI in CISF: Vacancies will be intimated later by the Commission

SI in Delhi Police: 150 posts



Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must have Bachelor's degree. For the post of SI in Delhi Police, 'male candidates must possess a valid Driving License for LMV (Motorcycle and Car) on the date fixed for Physical Endurance and Measurement Tests. However, the candidates who do not have a Valid Driving License for LMV (Motorcycle and Car) are eligible for all other posts in CAPFs.' Candidates must also be in the age group of 20-25 years as on 1 August 2018. Age relaxation norms are available in the official job notification.



Exam Pattern

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Paper 1, Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper 2 and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).

Paper 1 will comprise of questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension. Candidates will be allowed 2 hours to appear for the exam.

Paper 2 will consist of questions from English language & Comprehension.

Questions will be of Objective Multiple Choice Type for both the papers. Questions will be set in Hindi and English in Parts-I, II and III of Paper 1. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in both the papers. 'Only those candidates who qualified in PET/ PST will be called for Paper 2 and the Medical Examination would be conducted subsequently.'

Syllabus for the exam is available online.



Click here for more







Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released official notification for recruitment of Sub-Inspectors in Delhi Police, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Assistant Sub Inspectors in CISF. The last date to apply at ssconline.nic.in is 2 April 2018 (up to 5.00 pm). SSC will conduct online exam for the recruitment in June and December. While exam for paper 1 will be held from 4-10 June 2018, the paper 2 will be held on 1 December 2018. SI in CAPF is classified as Group B (Non-Gazetted), Non-Ministerial, SI in Delhi Police and ASI in CISF are Group C (Non-Gazetted).SI in CAPF: 1073 postsASI in CISF: Vacancies will be intimated later by the CommissionSI in Delhi Police: 150 postsApplicants must have Bachelor's degree. For the post of SI in Delhi Police, 'male candidates must possess a valid Driving License for LMV (Motorcycle and Car) on the date fixed for Physical Endurance and Measurement Tests. However, the candidates who do not have a Valid Driving License for LMV (Motorcycle and Car) are eligible for all other posts in CAPFs.' Candidates must also be in the age group of 20-25 years as on 1 August 2018. Age relaxation norms are available in the official job notification.Candidates will be selected on the basis of Paper 1, Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper 2 and Detailed Medical Examination (DME).Paper 1 will comprise of questions from General Intelligence and Reasoning, General Knowledge and General Awareness, Quantitative Aptitude and English Comprehension. Candidates will be allowed 2 hours to appear for the exam.Paper 2 will consist of questions from English language & Comprehension.Questions will be of Objective Multiple Choice Type for both the papers. Questions will be set in Hindi and English in Parts-I, II and III of Paper 1. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in both the papers. 'Only those candidates who qualified in PET/ PST will be called for Paper 2 and the Medical Examination would be conducted subsequently.'Syllabus for the exam is available online.Click here for more Recruitment/ Employment News For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.