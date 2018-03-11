SSC CHSL 2017 Examination Is In Progress, 10 Cases Of Impersonation Detected The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) or CHSL, 2017 from March 4 to 28.

Share EMAIL PRINT SSC CHSL 2017 examination is being conducted at 438 venues in 92 cities across India New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting the



Till March 8, 5,58,319 candidates out of 14,11,539 candidates have taken the examination.



"This examination is being conducted under strict surveillance and there is no report of any untoward incident," said a statement from the commission.





"So far, 10 cases of impersonation have been detected from various venues across the country (i.e. 5 at Patna, 2 at Delhi and 1 each at Chandigarh, Gorakhpur and Allahabad)," said the statement.





In addition, 4 cases of cheating have also been reported, two each at Patna and Delhi.





"Police complaints have been registered against the delinquent candidates/ persons involved in these exam related malpractices. Further action against the involved candidates viz. cancellation of their candidature and debarment from future examinations of the Commission has also been initiated," said the notification.



The commission will upload the answer keys of this SSC CHSL exams after the completion of the whole tier 1 schedule. The keys will be released on official website, ssc.nic.in.



In another development,



SSC CHSL 2017-2018: Regional Websites



for the remaining exam can be accessed from the following regional websites:



Eastern Region: http://www.sscer.org/ (Available)

Kerala Karnataka Region: http://www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in/ (Available)

Southern Region: http://www.sscsr.gov.in/ (Available)

North Eastern Region: http://www.sscner.org.in/ (Available)

Western Region: http://www.sscwr.net/ (Available)

Madhya Pradesh Region: http://www.sscmpr.org/ (Available)

Central Region: http://www.ssc-cr.org/ (Available)

North Western Region: http://www.sscnwr.org (Available)

Northern Region: http://www.sscnr.net.in (Available)



Click here for more



The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is conducting the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I) or CHSL, 2017 from March 4 to 28. The SSC CHSL 2017 examination is being conducted at 438 venues in 92 cities for 63,49,545 registered candidates across the country. So far, according to the commission, 10 cases of impersonation have been detected from various venues across the country.Till March 8, 5,58,319 candidates out of 14,11,539 candidates have taken the examination."This examination is being conducted under strict surveillance and there is no report of any untoward incident," said a statement from the commission."So far, 10 cases of impersonation have been detected from various venues across the country (i.e. 5 at Patna, 2 at Delhi and 1 each at Chandigarh, Gorakhpur and Allahabad)," said the statement.In addition, 4 cases of cheating have also been reported, two each at Patna and Delhi."Police complaints have been registered against the delinquent candidates/ persons involved in these exam related malpractices. Further action against the involved candidates viz. cancellation of their candidature and debarment from future examinations of the Commission has also been initiated," said the notification.The commission will upload the answer keys of this SSC CHSL exams after the completion of the whole tier 1 schedule. The keys will be released on official website, ssc.nic.in.In another development, SSC has conducted re-examination for the all candidates who had appeared for SSC CGL tier 2 tests on February 21, 2018 all venues across the country. SSC had earlier cancelled a Paper - I Quantitative Ability exam held on February 21 on technical grounds and rescheduled it for March 9. According to the commission, the examinations were conducted smoothly without report of any untoward incident, at 174 venues in 61 cities for 35,146 candidates. Admit cards for the remaining exam can be accessed from the following regional websites: Eastern Region: http://www.sscer.org/ (Available)Kerala Karnataka Region: http://www.ssckkr.kar.nic.in/ (Available)Southern Region: http://www.sscsr.gov.in/ (Available)North Eastern Region: http://www.sscner.org.in/ (Available)Western Region: http://www.sscwr.net/ (Available)Madhya Pradesh Region: http://www.sscmpr.org/ (Available)Central Region: http://www.ssc-cr.org/ (Available)North Western Region: http://www.sscnwr.org (Available)Northern Region: http://www.sscnr.net.in (Available)Click here for more Jobs / Employment News