SSC Conducts CGL 2017 Tier 2 Re-Examination

According to the commission, the examinations were conducted smoothly without report of any untoward incident, at 174 venues in 61 cities for 35,146 candidates.
On February 21, screenshots of some objective-type questions with answers went viral after the examination, fueling speculations of malpractices.
Besides this, the Commission has also conducted the re-examination of Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-II), 2017 on March 9, 2018 for Paper-I (Quantitative Ability) for the candidates who had appeared at Nirman Infotech, Chandigarh on February 17, 2018 and Paper-II (English Language & Comprehension) for the candidates who had appeared at Animate Infotech, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, New Delhi on February 17, 2018.
SSC also conducted re-examination for Paper-II (English Language & Comprehension) for the candidates who had appeared at Cyber City, Patna on February 21, 2018.
The average attendance in Paper-I was 92.81 per cent. 72.05 per cent candidates appeared in Paper-II.
On March 5, the government ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the alleged paper leak. The order came a day after the SSC, which conducts examination for subordinate services, recommended an inquiry by the CBI into the allegations of leak of questions of the combined graduate level (tier-II) examination 2017 held from 17 to 22 February.
Job aspirants had been protesting outside the commission's office, seeking a CBI probe into the alleged paper leak.
The commission is the government's lead body for recruitment to subordinate posts such as tax inspectors, clerical staff and accountants. It annually processes about 38 lakh job applications.
Read also:
Despite CBI Probe Announcement, Protest Over SSC Exam Continues
What Is SSC Paper Leak Case? All You Need To Know
CommentsRajnath Singh Orders CBI Probe Into Centre's Recruitment Exam: 10 Facts
Click here for more Jobs News