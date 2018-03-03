SSC CHSL 2017-2018 Tier 1 Exam From 4 March: Know Exam Day Rules

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will begin tier 1 phase of Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) exam from tomorrow. Admit cards have already been released for the examination. Candidates who have not downloaded the admit cards yet, can do so at the earliest from the regional websites of the Commission. SSC CHSL admit cards can be retrieved using registration number, date of birth and other details. For the exam day, the Commission has released detailed guidelines for the registered candidates to follow.'Watches, books, pens, paper chits, magazines, electronic gadgets (mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, head phones, pen/ buttonhole cameras, scanner, calculator, storage devices etc),' are prohibited to the exam hall.Candidates need not bring pen, pencil or paper to the exam hall; it will be provided to them in the exam hall.Closed footwear, full sleeve clothes, metal ornaments, veil, etc should not be worn by candidates. 'Candidates are advised to wear open footwear like chappal, flotter, instead of shoes as the candidates would be asked to remove shoes by the frisking staff.'Those who appear for the exam more than once will be debarred for three years from all the examinations conducted by the Commission.The Commission has also stated that 'no re-examination would be conducted if it is found that the examination was disrupted on account of instigation by the candidates.'On 17 February 2018, on the first day of CGL tier 2 exam, SSC had to cancel the second shift exam at one venue namely Animate Infotech, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, New Delhi on the basis of prime facie evidence. The Commission will not conduct further examination for the batch.The ongoing tension between CGL aspirants and the Commission due to an alleged paper leak has garnered huge attention. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has demanded an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation into an alleged scam in an examination by the Staff Selection Committee or SSC for government jobs, stating the issue is related to the fate of thousands of exam aspirants. "Thousands of aspirants are demanding a CBI inquiry into the SSC exam scam. This issue is related to their future. The central government should immediately accept the aspirants' demand and order a CBI inquiry," Mr Kejriwal tweeted on Friday.

