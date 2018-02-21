SSC CHSL Admit Card 2018: Download Regionwise Now Admit cards for SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam can be retrieved from respective regional websites. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier 1 exam from 4 March 2018.

Admit cards for SSC CHSL Tier 1 exam can be retrieved from respective regional websites of the commission. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) tier 1 exam from 4 March 2018. SSC CHSL admit card 2018 related updates can be found at the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in or ssconline.nic.in. Candidates can download it using registration number/ name/ date of birth details.



Important Things to check in SSC CHSL admit card 2018



Candidates who have registered for the examination should take care of few important things immediately after downloading the admit card. Apart from being an essential document for the exam, admit card also carries a list of instructions for the candidates that are ought to be followed on the exam day at the centre.





SSC CHSL tier 1 exam will be held from from 4 March 2018



The exam will consist of questions from English language, general intelligence, quantitative aptitude and general awareness. The exam will carry a total of 200 marks and candidates will be allowed 60 minutes for the same. 'This examination tier will consist of Objective Type - Multiple choice questions only. The questions will be set both in English & Hindi for Part-II, III & IV. There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.'



Part 1: English Language (Basic Knowledge): 50 marks

Part 2: General Intelligence: 50 marks

Part 3: Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill): 50 marks

Part 4: General Awareness: 50 marks



SSC CHSL 2016 final result was declared on 16 February. A total of 6431 candidates have qualified for the posts notified for SSC CHSL 2016. A total of 2878 candidates have qualified for LDC post; 25 for Court Clerk, 3295 for Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant post and 233 for Data Entry Operator post.



