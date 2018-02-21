SSC CHSL Admit Card 2018: Download Regionwise Now

Important Things to check in SSC CHSL admit card 2018
Candidates who have registered for the examination should take care of few important things immediately after downloading the admit card. Apart from being an essential document for the exam, admit card also carries a list of instructions for the candidates that are ought to be followed on the exam day at the centre.
Click here for other updates on SSC CHSL 2017-2018
Important Things to check in SSC CHSL admit card 2018
SSC CHSL tier 1 exam will be held from from 4 March 2018
The exam will consist of questions from English language, general intelligence, quantitative aptitude and general awareness. The exam will carry a total of 200 marks and candidates will be allowed 60 minutes for the same. 'This examination tier will consist of Objective Type - Multiple choice questions only. The questions will be set both in English & Hindi for Part-II, III & IV. There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.'
Part 1: English Language (Basic Knowledge): 50 marks
Part 2: General Intelligence: 50 marks
Part 3: Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill): 50 marks
Part 4: General Awareness: 50 marks
Comments
Click here for more Jobs News