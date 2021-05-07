COVID-19: SSC CGL Exam Postponed

SSC CGL exam scheduled to be held from May 29 to June 7 has been postponed.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam scheduled to be held from May 29 to June 7. The SSC has also postponed the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam that was scheduled to be held from May 21 for candidates of West Bengal. The SSC CHSL exam for other candidates has also been put on hold; only few batches of candidates have appeared in the exam.

The Commission has also deferred the registration process of the Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021 which was scheduled to begin in the first week of May. This recruitment was earlier scheduled to be announced in March, however, the Commission had postponed it till May first week.

