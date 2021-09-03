SSC CGL Answer Key 2020 Released; Direct Link Here

Objections to SSC CGL answer keys can be raised till September 7.

The Staff Selection Commission or SSC, the national-level public recruitment agency, has released the SSC CGL answer key for the exams held in August this year in various centres across the country. Tentative SSC CGL answer keys along with candidates' response sheets of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) examination 2020 (Tier-I) have been uploaded on the official website, ssc.nic.in.

The computer-based examination for the CGL 2020 tier-I was conducted by the Commission from August 13, 2021 to August 24, 2021 at different centers all over the country.

The candidates' response sheet along with the tentative SSC CGL answer keys are now available on the link given on the SSC website.

The candidates may login as per the procedure mentioned through the link on the official website.

Objections regarding the SSC CGL answer keys, if any, may be submitted online from September 2, 2021 (6:00 PM) to September 7, 2021 (6:00 PM) on payment of Rs 100 per question or answer challenged.

Representations received after 6:00 PM on September 7, 2021 will not be entertained under any circumstances, according to the Commission.

The candidates may take a print out of their respective response sheets, as the same will not be available after the above-specified time limit, it said.

