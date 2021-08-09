SSC CGL Admit Card Released; Direct Links Here

The SSC CGL admit cards have been released region-wise.

SSC CGL admit card: The Staff Selection Commission or SSC, a central-level recruitment agency working under the Government of India, has released the SSC CGL admit cards for the exams scheduled to be held from August 13. The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2020 recruitment exam is being held for more than 7,000 vacancies and the registration process was concluded in January 2021.

To download the SSC CGL admit card, candidates would need their registration details.

The admit cards have been released region-wise.

Click on the direct links given here to download your SSC CGL admit cards from the official websites of the Commission:

SSC CGL admit card: Central region

SSC CGL admit card: Eastern region

SSC CGL admit card: North Eastern Region

SSC CGL admit card: Northern region

SSC CGL admit card: Madhya Pradesh region

SSC CGL admit card: Karnataka Kerala region

SSC CGL admit card: Western Region

Candidates who have registered from Rajasthan, Delhi and Uttarakhand will have to use the North Region while Maharashtra, Gujrat and Goa candidates may use Western Region option.

Candidates from Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are allotted under Madhya Pradesh Sub-Region.

West Bengal, Orrisa, Jharkhand, Andaman & Nicobar Island and Sikkim candidates may downnload their admit card from Eastern Region while Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland and Mizoram applicants may click on North Eastern Region.

Andhra Pradesh, Punduchery and Tamilnadu aspirants will come under Southern Region while Karnataka and Kerala is considered as KKR region.

Hariyana, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh candidates may login to North Western Sub-Region while Uttar Pradesh and Bihar candidates will come under Central Region.

SSC CGL admit card for Southern region will be released on August 9, according to reports.

The computer-based exam for SSC CGL 2020 was earlier scheduled to be held from May 29 to June 7.

SSC CGL exam is held every year for selection of candidates to various group B and C posts in different ministries and departments.

Selection to CGL posts will be done through three exams. Candidates who qualify the first exam, will be shortlisted for the other exams.