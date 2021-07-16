SSC CGL 2020 Recruitment: What We Know So Far

The admit card for SSC CGL exam is expected to be released this month

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will conduct the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2020 recruitment exam in August and more than 7,000 vacancies will be filled in the process. The registration process for SSC CGL 2020 was concluded in January 2021.

The computer-based exam for SSC CGL 2020 was earlier scheduled to be held from May 29 to June 7.

SSC CGL exam is held every year for selection of candidates to various group B and C posts in different ministries and departments.

Selection to CGL posts will be done through three exams. Candidates who qualify the first exam, will be shortlisted for the other exams.

Candidates using unfair means in the exam hall like copying or taking snapshots of questions papers will be debarred from all exams of SSC for 7 years, the SSC has notified. The Commission has released details on the period of debarment and has listed the malpractices in the notification.

The admit card for SSC CGL exam is expected to be released this month and exam will be held from August 13 to 24, according to reports.

