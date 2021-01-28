SSC CGL 2020 Registration Window Closes On January 31

SSC CGL 2020 registration closes on January 31

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the registration window of the Combined Graduate Level (CGL) exam 2020 on January 31. "Aspiring candidates for Combined Graduate Level Examination-2020, should submit their online application much before the closing date i.e. 31.01.2021 and not to wait till the last date. No extension of the last date for submission of online applications will be granted," the SSC has notified.

Candidates can pay the application fees till February 2. Those who wish to deposit the fees offline can generate the bank challan by February 4 and deposit it in bank will February 6.

The computer-based exam for SSC CGL 2020 will be held from May 29 to June 7.

SSC CGL exam is held every year for selection of candidates to various group B and C posts in different ministries and departments.

This year a total of 6,506 vacancies will be filled through this exam. Out of the total number of vacancies 250 are group B gazetted, 3513 group B non-gazetted and 2743 group C posts.

Selection to CGL posts will be done through three exams. Candidates who qualify the first exam, which is scheduled in May-June, will be shortlisted for the other exams.

Candidates using unfair means in the exam hall like copying or taking snapshots of questions papers will be debarred from all exams of SSC for 7 years, the SSC has notified. The Commission has released details on the period of debarment and has listed the malpractices in the notification.

