SBI Specialist Cadre Officer Recruitment: Online Registration Ends Tomorrow

SBI Specialist Cadre Officer Recruitment Last Date June 12

For recruitment of Specialist Cadre officer in the Wealth Management Business Unit, SBI has invited applications from graduates and postgraduates having work experience. The online application submission process will close tomorrow. A total of 79 vacancies have been announced by the SBI for this contractual job which is of 5 years duration including one year of probation. Through the said recruitment SBI will select candidates for Head (Product, Investment & Research), Central Research Team (Fixed Income Research Analyst), Relationship Manager, Relationship Manager (Team Lead), Customer Relationship Executive, Zonal Head Sales (Retail) (Eastern Zone), Central Operation Team Support and Risk & Compliance Officer posts.

Apply Online

Candidates should apply online at the official website of SBI. Along with the application form candidates must submit a brief resume, ID proof, date of birth proof, educational certificates, experience certificates, form-16, recent photograph and signature.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of interview. Prior to that SBI will shortlist candidates for the interview on various parameters. "Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only. In case more than one candidate score the cut-off marks (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, in the merit," reads the official notification.

Click here for more Jobs News