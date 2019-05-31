SBI Announces Recruitment Of Specialist Cadre Officers

SBI Recruitment 2019 For Specialist Cadre Officer Posts

State Bank of India (SBI) has invited application for recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers on contract basis for the Wealth Management Business Unit. The contract period of this job is 5 years including one year of probation. A total of 579 vacancies have been announced by the SBI. Graduates and postgraduates with relevant work experience can apply to the posts on or before June 12. Candidates will be selected on the basis of interview. Prior to that SBI will shortlist candidates for the interview on various parameters.

"Merit list for selection will be prepared in descending order on the basis of scores obtained in interview only. In case more than one candidate score the cut-off marks (common marks at cut-off point), such candidates will be ranked according to their age in descending order, in the merit," reads the official notification.

Vacancy Details

Head (Product, Investment & Research): 1 post

Central Research Team (Fixed Income Research Analyst): 1 post

Relationship Manager: 486 posts

Relationship Manager (Team Lead): 20 posts

Customer Relationship Executive: 66 posts

Zonal Head Sales (Retail) (Eastern Zone): 1 post

Central Operation Team Support: 3 posts

Risk & Compliance Officer: 1 post

