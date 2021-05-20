SBI Junior Associates Recruitment: Registration Closes Today

SBI junior associates recruitment drive registration closes today

The State Bank of India (SBI) junior associates recruitment drive registration process will close today. The option to fill and submit the application form and deposit the exam fee will close today. However, the option to print the completely filled application form will remain open till June 4. Candidates should retain the application printout and fee receipt.

Apply Online

"Please note that all the particulars mentioned in the online application including Name of the Candidate, Category, Date of Birth, Address, Mobile Number, Email ID, Centre of Examination etc. will be considered as final and no change/modifications will be allowed after submission of the online application form. Candidates are hence requested to fill in the online application form with the utmost care as no correspondence regarding change of details will be entertained," the bank has said.

In case of multiple application forms, only the last completed application will be considered and application fee/intimation charges paid for the other registrations will stand forfeited, the bank has informed candidates.

Through this recruitment drive, SBI will fill over 5,000 positions of Junior Associates. The minimum educational qualification for this post is graduation.

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a preliminary exam and a main exam. A pre-exam training will also be held for candidates belonging to for candidates belonging to SC/ST/XS/ religious minority community.

Candidates who face difficulty in the registration can submit the queries at "Candidate Grievance Lodging and Redressal Mechanism" on IBPS official website.

Click here for more Jobs News