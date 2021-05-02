SBI Junior Associates (Clerical Cadre) Exam In June: Important Points For Candidates

SBI will conduct the preliminary exam for Junior Associate post in June.

The State Bank of India (SBI) will conduct the written exam for the selection of Junior Associates, a clerical cadre post, in June. The exact date of the exam has not been notified yet. This will be the preliminary phase of the recruitment exam for SBI Junior Associates post. Candidates who will qualify the exam will appear for the main exam which is tentatively on July 31.

The registration window for recruitment is open. Candidates can fill and submit the application forms till May 17. Graduates between 20-28 years of age.

SBI Junior Associates Prelims Exam: Important Points For Candidates

The preliminary exam will have questions from English language, numerical ability, and reasoning ability. The exam will have 100 marks in total.

There will be no sectional cut off in the preliminary exam.

Number of candidates to be shortlisted for the main exam will be approximately 10 times the number of vacancies.

Candidates have to retain the preliminary exam admit card. "Call letter of preliminary exam will not be collected at the examination venue. however, it will be duly authenticated/ stamped by the exam centre staff. Candidate will need to retain the call letter (along with authenticated/ stamped copy of the ID proof) safely," the SBI has said.

The starting basic pay is Rs 19900 (Rs 17900 plus two advance increments admissible to graduates). The total starting emoluments of a clerical cadre employee payable at metro like Mumbai will be around Rs 29,000.

The newly appointed Junior Associates will be on probation for 6 months. "Newly recruited Junior Associates will be required to complete e-lessons as prescribed by the bank during the probation, for getting confirmed in the Bank, failing which their probation will be extended till completion of the same," the SBI has said. The probation period can also be extended for those employees whose performance fails to meet the bank's expectation.