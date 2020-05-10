SBI Junior Associates (Clerical Cadre) Preliminary Result Awaited

After the main exam, SBI will release the final result of the recruitment.

SBI junior associates preliminary exam result is awaited. The result was scheduled to be released in April, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SBI junior associates prelims is a screening test for the main exam. the selection to junior associates post is through two-tier exams: preliminary and main. There is no interview for selection to this post.

Junior Associates is a clerical cadre post in the State Bank of India (SBI). SBI had advertised 8,000 Junior Associate or Clerk vacancies this year.

Candidates equal to approximately 10 times the numbers of vacancies will be shortlisted for the SBI Clerk main exam based on their performance in the prelim exam.

Though main exam is the final stage of selection, in case of candidates who have not studied the specified opted local language in 10th and/or 12th, will have to appear for a local language test after provisional selection but before joining. Those who fail to qualify in the language test will be disqualified.

The newly appointed Junior Associates will be on probation for a Minimum period of 6 months. Newly recruited Junior Associates will be required to complete e-lessons as prescribed by the bank during the probation, for getting confirmed in the Bank, failing which their probation will be extended till completion of the same, the bank has said.

