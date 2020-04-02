SBI Junior Associates (Clerical Cadre) Main Exam Postponed

As of now, the result of the preliminary exam has not been declared.

The SBI Junior Associates main exam has been postponed. the exam was scheduled to be held on April 19. Junior Associates is a clerical cadre post in the State Bank of India (SBI). SBI had advertised 8,000 Junior Associate or Clerk vacancies this year. Recruitment to the post is done through a preliminary exam and a main exam. Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam are shortlisted to appear in the main exam.

As of now, the result of the preliminary exam has not been declared.

Candidates equal to approximately 10 times the numbers of vacancies will be shortlisted for the SBI Clerk main exam based on their performance in the prelim exam.

"In view of the situation prevailing on account of threat of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the online main exam has been postponed," reads the notification released by the SBI on its website.

The fresh date for declaration of preliminary exam result and conduct of main exam will be announced later, on Bank's website, the notice also reads.

Though main exam is the final stage of selection, in case of candidates who have not studied the specified opted local language in 10th and/or 12th, will have to appear for a local language test after provisional selection but before joining. Those who fail to qualify in the language test will be disqualified.

