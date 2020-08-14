SBI Junior Associates Prelims Exam Result Awaited

SBI Junior Associates result: Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will appear for the main exam.

The result of the SBI Junior Associates (clerical cadre) preliminary exam has not been declared yet. The exam was held in February-March and the result was expected to be released in April. However, on April 1, SBI released a notice saying that the preliminary exam result will be declared later.

"In view of the situation prevailing on account of threat of Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the online main exam has been postponed. The fresh date for declaration of preliminary exam result and conduct of main exam will be announced later, on Bank's website," the SBI said in the notification which is available on its website.

Candidates who qualify the preliminary exam will appear for the main exam. The main exam was scheduled to be held on April 19. There will be no interview for selection to this post.

Candidates who had appeared for the exam are writing on social media about the delay in result declaration.

#declareSBIJApreresult2020



It's really a grave matter for thousands of aspirants who are willing to get there dream career in form of sbi junior associates



Please declare the result so that they can start their preperation for the mains exam..@TheOfficialSBI — ankit gupta (@ankitgupta52525) July 29, 2020

Candidates can refer to SBI authorised websites https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers for updates on the exam result.

The recruitment was notified in January.

After appointment, candidates will be on probation for a period of 6 months. Newly recruited Junior Associates will be required to complete e-lessons as prescribed by the bank during the probation, for getting confirmed in the Bank.

Click here for more Jobs News