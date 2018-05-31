SBI Clerk Admit Card Next Week The exam will be held in June/ July. As of now no exact date has announced officially.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT SBI Admit Card For Junior Associates Exam; Download Next Week New Delhi: For the



Meanwhile, SBI PO pre exam training call letter has been released. The training will be held from June 18, 2018 to June 23, 2018.



Online registration for SBI Junior Associates post was held in January-February 2018. With more than 9000 vacancies open for recruitment, this is one of the biggest recruitment of the year conducted in the banking sector.



The preliminary exam will comprise of three sections carrying a total of 100 marks. Candidates will be allowed 1 hour to attempt questions from English language, numerical ability and reasoning ability. Adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by the Bank (approximately 10 times the numbers of vacancies. subject to availability) will be short listed for the Main Examination from the list of all candidates arranged in descending order of aggregate marks scored. No minimum qualifying marks for individual subject as well as for aggregate (overall) are prescribed.



Click here for more Jobs News



For the SBI Clerk prelims, admit cards will be available from June 6, 2018. SBI will conduct preliminary exam for recruitment to Junior Associates (Customer Support & Sales) post in Clerical cadre. The exam will be held in June/ July. As of now no exact date has announced officially. The exam was supposed to be held in the month of March/ April; however the schedule was changed. As per the new schedule, the main exam will be held on August 5, 2018. SBI admit card will be available at sbi.co.in; candidates can download it using registration number/ roll number and date of birth/ password.Meanwhile, SBI PO pre exam training call letter has been released. The training will be held from June 18, 2018 to June 23, 2018.Online registration for SBI Junior Associates post was held in January-February 2018. With more than 9000 vacancies open for recruitment, this is one of the biggest recruitment of the year conducted in the banking sector. The preliminary exam will comprise of three sections carrying a total of 100 marks. Candidates will be allowed 1 hour to attempt questions from English language, numerical ability and reasoning ability. Adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by the Bank (approximately 10 times the numbers of vacancies. subject to availability) will be short listed for the Main Examination from the list of all candidates arranged in descending order of aggregate marks scored. No minimum qualifying marks for individual subject as well as for aggregate (overall) are prescribed. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter