SBI Clerk Admit Card Next Week

Meanwhile, SBI PO pre exam training call letter has been released. The training will be held from June 18, 2018 to June 23, 2018.
Online registration for SBI Junior Associates post was held in January-February 2018. With more than 9000 vacancies open for recruitment, this is one of the biggest recruitment of the year conducted in the banking sector.
CommentsThe preliminary exam will comprise of three sections carrying a total of 100 marks. Candidates will be allowed 1 hour to attempt questions from English language, numerical ability and reasoning ability. Adequate number of candidates in each category as decided by the Bank (approximately 10 times the numbers of vacancies. subject to availability) will be short listed for the Main Examination from the list of all candidates arranged in descending order of aggregate marks scored. No minimum qualifying marks for individual subject as well as for aggregate (overall) are prescribed.
