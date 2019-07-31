RSMSSB NTT Result Released. Check Here

RSMSSB NTT result can be accessed from the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

RSMSSB NTT result 2019: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released RSMSSB NTT result on the official website. The RSMSSB result can be accessed from the website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Before the results declaration, the Board had released the provisional answer key and master question paper in March. RSMSSB conducted the NTT Exam 2018 on February 24, 2019. Candidates who had appeared for the tests which was held for more than 1300 vacancies may check their RSMSSB NTT result now. A RSMSSB result link has been provided here in this story.

RSMSSB NTT result 2019: Direct link

Check RSMSSB NTT result from the direct link provided here:

RSMSSB NTT result direct link

The RSMSSB NTT result along with the cut-off for various categories has been released at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

The results have been provided as roll numbers of the candidates. The RSMSSB aspirants may check for their rull numbers on the results lik provided above.

RSMSSB NTT result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check your RSMSSB NTT result 2019:

Step 1: Click on the list provided above

Step 2: On next page open, check for your roll number

Candidates who appeared in the exam were allowed to submit objection on the provisional answer key and master question paper till March end.

For every objection, candidate had to pay Rs. 100 as objection fee.

Candidates were allowed to submit the fee through the website using their individual SSO Id. In case, a candidate availed the services of e-kiosk to submit fee for objections, they had to pay service charges.

There are total 1310 vacancies which will be filled through this recruitment.

