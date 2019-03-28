RSMSSB NTT Exam 2018 Answer Key, Master Question Paper Released

RSMSSB NTT 2018 exam answer key, master question paper released

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the provisional answer key and master question paper for the NTT Exam 2018 which was held on February 24, 2019. Candidates who appeared in the exam will be allowed to submit objection on the provisional answer key and master question paper till tomorrow. The link to submit objection is available on the official website for RSMSSB.

The board, in its notice, has also informed candidates that the serial number of questions in the provisional answer key and master question may be different from the serial number of questions in the set provided to the candidate at the time of the exam. Hence, candidates should make sure that they submit objection on the basis of the serial number of questions in the master question paper and answer key.

For every objection, candidate will have to pay Rs. 100 as objection fee. Candidates can submit the fee through the website using their individual SSO Id. In case, a candidate avails the services of e-kiosk to submit fee for objections, they will also have to pay service charges.

Candidates should submit only standard, authentic books as proof for their objection. They have to mention book name, author name, Publication, edition, and page number. Objections submitted without any proof will not be considered by the board.

There are total 1310 vacancies which will be filled through this recruitment.

