RSMSSB LSA Result Released; Check Your Results From This Direct Link

RSMSSB LSA result 2018: Check your results here from the direct link from @ rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB LSA result: RSMSSB Livestock Assistant (LSA) result and cut-off have been released on the official RSMSSB website. The RSMSSB LSA result can be accessed from the website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The RSMSSB LSA recruitment exam was conducted on October 21, 2018 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board or RSMSSB has also released another recruitment exam results today; RSMSSB PTI recruitment results.

RSMSSB LSA Result 2018: Direct link here

Candidates who are searching for RSMSSB LSA result may click here and check their results:

RSMSSB LSA Result 2018

RSMSSB LSA result 2018: How to check?

Follow these steps to check your RSMSSB LSA result from the official website:

Step 1 : Visit the official RSMSSB website: www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2 : Click on the "LSA 2018: Result and Cut Off Marks of LSA Exam 2018" link from the latest news section given on the home page.

Step 3 : On next page, click on the "Download" link on the drop down while click on the link "LSA 2018: Result and Cut Off Marks of LSA Exam 2018"

Step 4 : On next PDF page opens, check for your roll numbers.

The RSMSSB LSA recruitment is being conducted for 2077 vacancies.

