RSMSSB LSA Admit Card Soon @ Rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Livestock Assistant (LSA) Exam admit card 2018 will be released on the official RSMSSB website. The admit card was due to be released today at 5:00 pm, however there is no sign of the admit card yet. The exam will be conducted on October 21, 2018 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm.

RSMSSB LSA Admit Card 2018: How to download?

Step one: Go to official RSMSSB website: www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the Admit Card tab on the home page.

Step three: Click on the LSA Admit card link.

Step four: Enter the required details and submit.

Step five: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download and take a print out.

The RSMSSB LSA exam is being conducted for recruitment of candidates for 2077 vacancies. Candidates are advised to reach their allotted exam centres by 9:30 am.

On the day of the exam, candidates must also carry a photo identity proof in original, 2.5cmX2.5cm size colored photograph, and a blue ball-point transparent pen.

Candidates are not allowed to bring the following items inside the exam centre: wrist watch, water bottle, purse, bag, pencil/geometry box, calculator, writing pad, pendrive. log table, notebook, whitener, mobile phone, bluetooth device etc.

