RSMSSB LDC Result Released; Check Here

RSMSSB LDC result 2019 released @ rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB LDC result 2019: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has declared the RSMSSB LDC result and RSMSSB Junior Assistant result. RSMSSB result has been released on the official website, rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The examination was conducted in four stages in August and September last year. In a notice also available on the official website, the Board had announced earlier that it was working toward preparing and releasing the RSMSSB LDC result soon and the result would be released by March 15, 2019.

RSMSSB LDC result 2019: Check here

Click on the list given here to check your RSMSSB LDC result:

RSMSSB LDC result 2019

RSMSSB had announced a massive recruitment of Lower Division Clerks (LDCs) and Junior Assistants in April last year. The number of vacancies advertised were 11255.

The examination conducted last year was phase I of the selection process and those who qualify in the Phase I (except PwD candidates) will be called for Phase II of the selection process which is the Typing Test.

Candidates equal to three times the number of advertised vacancy have been called for Typing Test.

Candidates were also needed to score minimum 40% marks in both papers of Phase I.

The cut off marks for admission to Phase II was determined based on the number of candidates who score more than 40% in each paper and number of vacancies available.

Candidates will be tested for their speed and accuracy in the typing test. For PwD candidates, they do not have to appear for the typing test and will be given average marks based on their performance in the Phase I exam.

