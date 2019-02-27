RSMSSB Will Announce LDC Exam 2018 Result On This Date

RSMSSB will announce the result for LDC exam soon

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has announced the result declaration date for exam conducted for recruitment of LDC/Junior Assistant. The examination was conducted in four stages in August and September last year. In a notice also available on the official website, the Board has said that it is working toward preparing and releasing the result soon. The result will be released by March 15, 2019.

RSMSSB had announced a massive recruitment of Lower Division Clerks (LDCs) and Junior Assistants in April last year. The number of vacancies advertised were 11255.

The examination conducted last year was phase I of the selection process and those who qualify in the Phase I (except PwD candidates) will be called for Phase II of the selection process which is the Typing Test.

RSMSSB Releases Admit Card For Agri Supervisor, Anganwadi Supervisor Exam

Candidates equal to three times the number of advertised vacancy will be called for Typing Test. Candidates also need to score minimum 40% marks in both papers of Phase I. The cut off marks for admission to Phase II will be determined based on the number of candidates who score more than 40% in each paper and number of vacancies available.

Candidates will be tested for their speed and accuracy in the typing test. For PwD candidates, they do not have to appear for the typing test and will be given average marks based on their performance in the Phase I exam.

Click here for more Jobs News