RSMSSB Releases Admit Card For Agri Supervisor, Anganwadi Supervisor Exam

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released the admit cards for Agriculture Supervisor and Supervisor Woman (Anganwadi Worker Quota) Exam 2018. Candidates can download the admit card online at the official website of the Board at rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. The examination for direct recruitment of Agri Supervisor will now be conducted on March 3, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm. The examination for direct recruitment of Supervisor (Women) Anganwadi Worker will be conducted on March 3, 2019 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

A total of 1832 vacancies will be filled up for Agriculture Supervisor post and 309 vacancies for Anganwadi Supervisor post.

Meanwhile, RSMSSB had released the Master Question paper and preliminary answer key for the Supervisor (Women Empowerment) 2018 exam which was conducted on January 6, 2019 on February 4, 2019 and had invited objection from the candidates who had appeared for the exam.

The role of RSMSSB is essentially that of making recommendations of candidates for direct recruitment in respect of posts carrying grade pay Rs. 3600/- and less than Rs. 3600/-

