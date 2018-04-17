RSMSSB Announces 11,225 Clerk, Junior Assistant Vacancies; Application Process To Start In May RSMSSB, Jaipur has advertised direct recruitment of 11,225 Clerk grade II and Junior Assistant.

Share EMAIL PRINT RSMSSB Announces 11,225 Clerk, Junior Assistant Vacancies New Delhi: Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur has advertised direct recruitment of Clerk grade II and Junior Assistant. Total number of posts advertised is 11,225. Candidates would be able to apply for the posts on the RSMSSB official website from May 10, 2018. The online application process will conclude on June 8, 2018. Candidates would be selected for the posts on the basis of performance in a written test. Those who qualify in the written test will be called for a Speed Test and Skill Test.



Eligibility Criteria



Candidate must have completed Senior Secondary from a recognized Board or its equivalent examination.



Candidate must have 'O' or Higher Level certificate course conducted by DOEACC under control of the Department of Electronics, Government of India or Certificate course on computer concept by NIELIT, New Delhi or Computer operator & Programming Assistant (COPA)/Data Preparation and computer software (DPCS) certificate organized under Nationall State councilor Vocational Training Scheme or Degree/ Diploma/Certificate in Computer Science / Computer application from a university established by law in India or from an institution recognized by the Government or Senior Secondary Certificate from a recognized Board of Secondary Education in the Country, with the computer Science/ Computer Application as one of the subjects or Diploma in computer Science & Engineering from a polytechnic institution recognized by the Government or Rajasthan State Certificate Course in Information Technology (RSCIT) conducted by Vardhman Mahaveer Open University, Kota under control of Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited".



Candidate must also have working knowledge of Hindi language and should have the knowledge of Rajasthani culture.



The lower age limit to apply for the posts is 18 years and upper age limit is 40 years.



Click here for more





Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Jaipur has advertised direct recruitment of Clerk grade II and Junior Assistant. Total number of posts advertised is 11,225. Candidates would be able to apply for the posts on the RSMSSB official website from May 10, 2018. The online application process will conclude on June 8, 2018. Candidates would be selected for the posts on the basis of performance in a written test. Those who qualify in the written test will be called for a Speed Test and Skill Test.Candidate must have completed Senior Secondary from a recognized Board or its equivalent examination.Candidate must have 'O' or Higher Level certificate course conducted by DOEACC under control of the Department of Electronics, Government of India or Certificate course on computer concept by NIELIT, New Delhi or Computer operator & Programming Assistant (COPA)/Data Preparation and computer software (DPCS) certificate organized under Nationall State councilor Vocational Training Scheme or Degree/ Diploma/Certificate in Computer Science / Computer application from a university established by law in India or from an institution recognized by the Government or Senior Secondary Certificate from a recognized Board of Secondary Education in the Country, with the computer Science/ Computer Application as one of the subjects or Diploma in computer Science & Engineering from a polytechnic institution recognized by the Government or Rajasthan State Certificate Course in Information Technology (RSCIT) conducted by Vardhman Mahaveer Open University, Kota under control of Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited".Candidate must also have working knowledge of Hindi language and should have the knowledge of Rajasthani culture. The lower age limit to apply for the posts is 18 years and upper age limit is 40 years.Click here for more Jobs News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter