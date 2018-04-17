RSMSSB Announces 11,225 Clerk, Junior Assistant Vacancies; Application Process To Start In May

Eligibility Criteria
Candidate must have completed Senior Secondary from a recognized Board or its equivalent examination.
Candidate must have 'O' or Higher Level certificate course conducted by DOEACC under control of the Department of Electronics, Government of India or Certificate course on computer concept by NIELIT, New Delhi or Computer operator & Programming Assistant (COPA)/Data Preparation and computer software (DPCS) certificate organized under Nationall State councilor Vocational Training Scheme or Degree/ Diploma/Certificate in Computer Science / Computer application from a university established by law in India or from an institution recognized by the Government or Senior Secondary Certificate from a recognized Board of Secondary Education in the Country, with the computer Science/ Computer Application as one of the subjects or Diploma in computer Science & Engineering from a polytechnic institution recognized by the Government or Rajasthan State Certificate Course in Information Technology (RSCIT) conducted by Vardhman Mahaveer Open University, Kota under control of Rajasthan Knowledge Corporation Limited".
Candidate must also have working knowledge of Hindi language and should have the knowledge of Rajasthani culture.
