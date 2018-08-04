RSMSSB Website Down; LDC Admit Card Not Available

RSMSSB Admit Card 2018: Know How To Download For LDC Exam

Lakh of candidates are eagerly awaiting to download the RSMSSB LDC admit card. Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) was supposed to release the admit card yesterday (August 3, 2018) at 5.00 pm. However since then, the website is not responding. Candidates who had registered for the exam for recruitment to Lower Division Clerk are in a fix. While there are reports that admit cards have been released, the website is not responding since yesterday evening. LDC admit card will be released for phase 1 written exam for recruitment to 11,225 posts.

RSMSSB LDC admit card will be available at the official website rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates can also directly click here at for RSMSSB admit cards.

RSMSSB LDC Exam Rules

Candidates, who have registered for the exam, should reach the exam centre at 6:30 am in the morning. They should also carry their original photo identity proof along with their provisional e-admit card to the exam centre. Candidate should also bring two colored photographs and a blue ball-point pen. Candidate should not wear any watch when coming to appear for the exam.

