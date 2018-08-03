RSMSSB LDC Admit Card 2018 To Be Released Today @ Rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in

Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will release the admit card for LDC recruitment exam which will be conducted on August 12, 2018. RSMSSB had advertised recruitment of 11,225 eligible candidates for LDC Grade II posts. The written test is the first stage of the selection process. those who qualify in the written test will be called for skill test and speed test.

The admit card will be released on the official website today at 5:00 pm. Candidates should visit the official website for detailed instruction.

When the admit card is released, candidates can follow the steps given below to download their admit card.

RSMSSB LDC Admit Card 2018: How to download?

Step one: Go to official RSMSSB website: www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step two: Click on the LDC Admit Card link on the home page.

Advertisement

Step three: Enter the required details.

Step four: Submit and download your admit card.

Candidates should reach the exam centre at 6:30 am in the morning. Candidate should also bring their original photo identity proof along with their provisional e-admit card. Candidate should also bring two colored photographs and a blue ball-point pen.

Candidate should not wear any watch when coming to appear for the exam.

Click here for more Jobs News